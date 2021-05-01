Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Turning Point Brands, Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:TPB)

Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB) – Stock analysts at B. Riley cut their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Turning Point Brands in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 27th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.77 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.80. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Turning Point Brands’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.64 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.68 EPS.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $107.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.14 million. Turning Point Brands had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 42.60%. The business’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Turning Point Brands from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Turning Point Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Turning Point Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.40.

NYSE TPB opened at $48.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 3.10. Turning Point Brands has a 52-week low of $20.82 and a 52-week high of $61.08. The stock has a market cap of $931.44 million, a PE ratio of 119.08 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.73 and a 200-day moving average of $45.45.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.055 per share. This is a boost from Turning Point Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. Turning Point Brands’s payout ratio is presently 11.83%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its holdings in Turning Point Brands by 135.0% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Turning Point Brands by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,766,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in Turning Point Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Turning Point Brands by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Turning Point Brands by 59.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. 86.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Zig-Zag Products, Stoker's Products, and NewGen Products. The Zig-Zag Products segment markets and distributes rolling papers, tubes, finished cigars, make-your-own cigar wraps, and related products under the Zig-Zag brand.

