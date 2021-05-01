Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Saia, Inc. Lifted by Truist Securiti (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) – Analysts at Truist Securiti raised their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Saia in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securiti analyst S. Benjamin now expects that the transportation company will earn $1.99 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.85. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Saia’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.85 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.79 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.32 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.21 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.05 EPS.

Get Saia alerts:

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. Saia had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The company had revenue of $484.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis.

SAIA has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Saia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Saia from $136.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Saia from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Saia from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Saia from $220.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Saia presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $209.71.

Shares of SAIA stock opened at $234.50 on Friday. Saia has a 12-month low of $87.50 and a 12-month high of $247.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $230.99 and a 200-day moving average of $193.99.

In other Saia news, VP Karla J. Staver sold 1,603 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.83, for a total transaction of $336,357.49. Also, CFO Douglas L. Col sold 3,710 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.34, for a total transaction of $754,391.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,099,866.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 55,190 shares of company stock worth $11,260,028. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAIA. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in shares of Saia by 1,093.0% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 835,602 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $151,077,000 after purchasing an additional 765,562 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Saia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,669,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Saia by 93.7% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 686,022 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $124,034,000 after acquiring an additional 331,841 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Saia by 84.2% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 349,760 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $63,307,000 after acquiring an additional 159,865 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Saia by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,999,105 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $723,039,000 after acquiring an additional 154,491 shares during the period.

Saia Company Profile

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 174 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,700 tractors and 17,400 trailers.

Featured Story: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.