Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) Raised by Piper Sandler

QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) – Analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of QCR in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Race now forecasts that the bank will earn $1.38 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.19. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for QCR’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.07 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.08 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on QCRH. Zacks Investment Research lowered QCR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 3rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on QCR from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday.

QCRH opened at $48.22 on Friday. QCR has a 12 month low of $23.37 and a 12 month high of $49.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.77 and a 200 day moving average of $40.66. The firm has a market cap of $763.95 million, a P/E ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.06. QCR had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 18.59%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of QCR by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,173,784 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,471,000 after purchasing an additional 33,580 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of QCR by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 703,101 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,836,000 after purchasing an additional 2,434 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of QCR by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 321,949 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,746,000 after purchasing an additional 9,896 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in shares of QCR by 5.5% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 144,870 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,841,000 after purchasing an additional 7,534 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of QCR by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 119,480 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,731,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. QCR’s payout ratio is 6.56%.

About QCR

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. The company also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies.

