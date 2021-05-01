Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for PulteGroup, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:PHM)

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) – Equities researchers at Wedbush increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of PulteGroup in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 27th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now anticipates that the construction company will earn $1.69 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.39. Wedbush also issued estimates for PulteGroup’s Q3 2021 earnings at $2.10 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.51 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.85 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.20 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.82 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.14 EPS.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 12.01%. PulteGroup’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on PulteGroup in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on PulteGroup in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lowered PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on PulteGroup from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.57.

PHM stock opened at $59.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.64 billion, a PE ratio of 12.34, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.58. PulteGroup has a one year low of $26.09 and a one year high of $60.08.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is presently 16.05%.

PulteGroup declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 27th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to buy up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, VP John J. Chadwick sold 8,538 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.32, for a total value of $395,480.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 78,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,654,416.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PHM. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the 1st quarter worth about $111,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PulteGroup by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 107,220 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,963,000 after acquiring an additional 14,980 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PulteGroup during the 3rd quarter worth about $254,000. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in PulteGroup by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 10,026 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in PulteGroup by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 167,391 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,749,000 after acquiring an additional 10,909 shares during the last quarter. 85.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

