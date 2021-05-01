Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Decreased by Analyst

PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of PACCAR in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.40 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.55. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for PACCAR’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.90 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.65 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.30 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.30 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.70 EPS.

Get PACCAR alerts:

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 14.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of PACCAR from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of PACCAR in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of PACCAR from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of PACCAR from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of PACCAR from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.36.

Shares of NASDAQ PCAR opened at $89.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $31.20 billion, a PE ratio of 21.92, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $93.81 and a 200 day moving average of $91.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 3.14. PACCAR has a one year low of $64.25 and a one year high of $103.19.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a boost from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. PACCAR’s payout ratio is presently 18.63%.

In other PACCAR news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 3,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $332,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $406,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Michael K. Walton sold 1,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.22, for a total transaction of $164,107.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 40,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,927,785.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,862 shares of company stock worth $2,244,868. Corporate insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in PACCAR in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in PACCAR in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in PACCAR in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in PACCAR in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the first quarter worth about $37,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PACCAR

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

Further Reading: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.