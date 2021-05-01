Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Hope Bancorp, Inc. Increased by Wedbush (NASDAQ:HOPE)

Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) – Investment analysts at Wedbush upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Hope Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 28th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.38 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.36.

Get Hope Bancorp alerts:

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.21% and a net margin of 18.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Hope Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Hope Bancorp stock opened at $15.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Hope Bancorp has a 52 week low of $7.03 and a 52 week high of $16.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.42 and a 200-day moving average of $12.02.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.48%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Hope Bancorp by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,177,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $198,320,000 after acquiring an additional 465,061 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in Hope Bancorp by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,813,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,609,000 after acquiring an additional 365,631 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Hope Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $17,451,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Hope Bancorp by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,169,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,763,000 after acquiring an additional 50,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 718,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,839,000 after buying an additional 192,135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Hope Bancorp Company Profile

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services for small and medium-sized businesses, and individuals in the United States. The company accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Article: Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Hope Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hope Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.