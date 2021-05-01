Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. Raised by Truist Securiti (NASDAQ:HSII)

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) – Analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Heidrick & Struggles International in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 26th. Truist Securiti analyst T. Sommer now anticipates that the business services provider will earn $0.89 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.53. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Heidrick & Struggles International’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.81 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.36 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.54 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of HSII stock opened at $42.30 on Thursday. Heidrick & Struggles International has a 12-month low of $18.08 and a 12-month high of $45.91. The company has a market capitalization of $824.81 million, a P/E ratio of -24.88 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.14.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.21. Heidrick & Struggles International had a negative net margin of 5.02% and a positive return on equity of 11.69%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 4th. Heidrick & Struggles International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.17%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 247.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 3,607 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 472.7% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Finally, Cubic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. 89.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search and consulting services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

