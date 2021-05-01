Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Gulfport Energy Co. Lifted by US Capital Advisors (OTCMKTS:GPORQ)

Gulfport Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:GPORQ) – US Capital Advisors boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Gulfport Energy in a report released on Tuesday, April 27th. US Capital Advisors analyst C. Horwitz now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.11) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.12). US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Gulfport Energy’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.25) EPS.

Gulfport Energy (OTCMKTS:GPORQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.87). Gulfport Energy had a negative net margin of 410.97% and a negative return on equity of 56.71%. The firm had revenue of $244.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.16 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gulfport Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GPORQ opened at $0.06 on Thursday. Gulfport Energy has a 52-week low of $0.04 and a 52-week high of $2.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.45, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.84 million, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 5.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.06.

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the exploration, development, acquisition, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. Its principal properties include Utica Shale covering an area of approximately 205,000 net reservoir acres primarily located in Eastern Ohio; and SCOOP covering an area of approximately 76,000 net reservoir acres primarily located in Oklahoma.

