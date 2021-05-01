Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Reduced by Wedbush

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) – Research analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 27th. Wedbush analyst D. Ives now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $1.38 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.39. Wedbush also issued estimates for Check Point Software Technologies’ Q3 2021 earnings at $1.43 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.50 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Pritchard Capital increased their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $128.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Check Point Software Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.12.

NASDAQ CHKP opened at $116.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $16.02 billion, a PE ratio of 19.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.66. Check Point Software Technologies has a twelve month low of $101.27 and a twelve month high of $139.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.91.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $507.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $502.92 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.10% and a net margin of 41.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHKP. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 65.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 151.6% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 384.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 524.5% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. 67.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

