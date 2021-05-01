Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Bausch Health Companies Inc. Lowered by Piper Sandler (NYSE:BHC)

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 26th. Piper Sandler analyst D. Amsellem now forecasts that the company will earn $1.05 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.10. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Bausch Health Companies’ Q3 2021 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.16 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.19 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.09 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.20 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on BHC. TheStreet raised shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $27.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.23.

Bausch Health Companies stock opened at $32.17 on Thursday. Bausch Health Companies has a twelve month low of $14.86 and a twelve month high of $34.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.24. The company has a market capitalization of $11.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.16.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.21. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 23.92% and a positive return on equity of 173.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHC. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 320.4% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.92% of the company’s stock.

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

