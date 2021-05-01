Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Ares Capital Co. Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) – Analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Ares Capital in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now anticipates that the investment management company will post earnings per share of $0.41 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.42. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Ares Capital’s FY2022 earnings at $1.74 EPS.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The investment management company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.01. Ares Capital had a net margin of 21.28% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The business had revenue of $390.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.85 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. Ares Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on ARCC. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ares Capital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.56.

NASDAQ:ARCC opened at $19.25 on Friday. Ares Capital has a 52 week low of $11.93 and a 52 week high of $19.76. The firm has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.67 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.31%. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is currently 84.66%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARCC. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Ares Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Ares Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ares Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Ares Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in Ares Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.33% of the company’s stock.

About Ares Capital

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

