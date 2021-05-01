Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Issued By Oppenheimer

Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) – Oppenheimer upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Stryker in a report issued on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Lichtman now anticipates that the medical technology company will earn $2.06 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.01. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Stryker’s Q3 2021 earnings at $2.25 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.93 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $9.17 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $10.24 EPS.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 20.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.84 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Truist Securities increased their price target on Stryker from $245.00 to $255.00 in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Stryker from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Stryker from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on Stryker from $245.00 to $255.00 in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Stryker presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.96.

Shares of SYK opened at $262.63 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $98.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. Stryker has a one year low of $171.75 and a one year high of $268.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $247.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $237.50.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.51%.

In other news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.01, for a total transaction of $492,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,031,089.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 4,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,319 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,026,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 10,008 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,339,824 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $328,311,000 after acquiring an additional 13,604 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter worth $4,885,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 203,242 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $49,802,000 after acquiring an additional 14,117 shares in the last quarter. 71.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

