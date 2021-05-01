Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. Issued By Truist Securiti (NYSE:FR)

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti decreased their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 26th. Truist Securiti analyst K. Kim now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.46 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.47. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for First Industrial Realty Trust’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.91 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.05 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.18 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.32 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $49.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.42.

First Industrial Realty Trust stock opened at $49.77 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. First Industrial Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $31.65 and a fifty-two week high of $50.35. The company has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of 30.35 and a beta of 0.84.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $116.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.68 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 46.84% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.27 dividend. This is a positive change from First Industrial Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.07%.

In related news, CFO Scott A. Musil sold 10,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.24, for a total value of $531,792.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 92,528 shares in the company, valued at $4,556,078.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CIO Johannson L. Yap sold 15,000 shares of First Industrial Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.26, for a total transaction of $738,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 215,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,639,125.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,800 shares of company stock worth $2,354,192. 1.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 145.1% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

