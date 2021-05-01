Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for Independent Bank Group, Inc. Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:IBTX)

Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Independent Bank Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.29 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.32.

Get Independent Bank Group alerts:

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.05. Independent Bank Group had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 27.32%.

A number of other research firms have also commented on IBTX. Zacks Investment Research raised Independent Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Truist lifted their price objective on Independent Bank Group from $75.00 to $87.00 in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Independent Bank Group from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.21.

Independent Bank Group stock opened at $75.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 1.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.26. Independent Bank Group has a 12 month low of $24.73 and a 12 month high of $80.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. This is an increase from Independent Bank Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 5th. Independent Bank Group’s payout ratio is presently 23.62%.

In other news, CEO David R. Brooks sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.72, for a total value of $5,090,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,487 shares in the company, valued at $4,107,734.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director G Stacy Smith sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.42, for a total value of $876,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 70,217 shares in the company, valued at $4,734,030.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 137,123 shares of company stock worth $9,985,554 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IBTX. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Independent Bank Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Independent Bank Group during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Independent Bank Group during the first quarter worth $55,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Independent Bank Group during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Independent Bank Group during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors own 67.76% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Group Company Profile

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.