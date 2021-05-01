Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for Chubb Limited Issued By Piper Sandler (NYSE:CB)

Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Chubb in a report released on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $2.75 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.72. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Chubb’s Q3 2021 earnings at $2.63 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $3.30 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $3.15 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.03 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.82 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.59 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $12.60 EPS.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.07. Chubb had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 6.24%. The firm had revenue of $8.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.68 EPS. Chubb’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CB. MKM Partners increased their price target on Chubb from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Raymond James increased their price target on Chubb from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.78.

Shares of CB stock opened at $171.59 on Friday. Chubb has a 52-week low of $93.10 and a 52-week high of $179.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.23 billion, a PE ratio of 34.18, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.12.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Chubb by 272.7% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Chubb in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 6,250 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.06, for a total transaction of $1,000,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 108,021 shares in the company, valued at $17,289,841.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 5,600 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total transaction of $924,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 101,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,822,061.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,087 shares of company stock valued at $3,690,300 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Chubb declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th were paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.86%.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

