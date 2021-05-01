Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) Raised by Analyst

Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) – Investment analysts at William Blair raised their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Planet Fitness in a report released on Monday, April 26th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now expects that the company will earn $0.11 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.07. William Blair also issued estimates for Planet Fitness’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.77 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.56 EPS.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $133.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.61 million. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 1.29% and a negative return on equity of 3.97%.

PLNT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.88.

PLNT opened at $83.99 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,200.03, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $81.83 and its 200 day moving average is $76.58. Planet Fitness has a 12-month low of $45.87 and a 12-month high of $90.34.

In related news, insider William Bode sold 446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.86, for a total value of $35,617.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,183 shares in the company, valued at $493,774.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Dorvin D. Lively sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.54, for a total transaction of $8,354,000.00. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 100,738 shares of company stock worth $8,413,427. Company insiders own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in Planet Fitness in the fourth quarter worth $123,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in Planet Fitness during the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Planet Fitness during the fourth quarter worth $213,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Planet Fitness during the fourth quarter worth $222,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Planet Fitness during the fourth quarter worth $232,000. Institutional investors own 99.44% of the company’s stock.

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

