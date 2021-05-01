Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Golar LNG Limited Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:GLNG)

Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Golar LNG in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now forecasts that the shipping company will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.16. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Golar LNG’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.10) EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

GLNG has been the subject of several other research reports. B. Riley upped their price target on Golar LNG from $13.00 to $20.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup assumed coverage on Golar LNG in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Golar LNG in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Golar LNG presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.42.

Shares of NASDAQ GLNG opened at $11.48 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.24. Golar LNG has a one year low of $5.39 and a one year high of $15.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLNG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Golar LNG by 73.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 295,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,241,000 after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 317,043 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,056,000 after acquiring an additional 14,649 shares in the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,181,340 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $11,388,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in Golar LNG during the fourth quarter worth about $190,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Golar LNG during the fourth quarter worth about $109,000. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Golar LNG

Golar LNG Limited provides infrastructure for the liquefaction, transportation, regasification, and downstream distribution of LNG. It operates through three segments: Vessel Operations, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and Power. The company engages in the acquisition, ownership, operation, and chartering of LNG carriers, FLNG, and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs); and the development of gas to power projects, as well as LNG distribution operations.

