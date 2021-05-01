Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Braemar Hotels & Resorts Raised by B. Riley (NYSE:BHR)

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) – Investment analysts at B. Riley upped their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 26th. B. Riley analyst B. Maher now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.12). B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Braemar Hotels & Resorts’ FY2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.05 EPS.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.54). Braemar Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 19.42% and a negative return on equity of 17.78%.

BHR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday.

BHR stock opened at $6.55 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.26 and a 200-day moving average of $4.97. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a 12-month low of $2.01 and a 12-month high of $7.45. The company has a market cap of $269.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 3.05.

In other Braemar Hotels & Resorts news, CFO Deric S. Eubanks sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total value of $517,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 82,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $572,272.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Richard J. Stockton sold 213,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.62, for a total transaction of $1,414,071.72. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BHR. Zazove Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 186.0% during the 1st quarter. Zazove Associates LLC now owns 1,394,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,466,000 after buying an additional 907,119 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,153,000. Campbell Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 213.9% in the fourth quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 338,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 230,610 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 348.8% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 105,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 82,095 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $349,000. 29.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

