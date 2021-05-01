Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:AUP) Lowered by Analyst

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:AUP) (NASDAQ:AUPH) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink lowered their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Monday, April 26th. SVB Leerink analyst J. Schwartz now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.41) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.38). SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.16) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($1.18) EPS.

Get Aurinia Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$32.00 target price on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of TSE AUP opened at C$16.32 on Thursday. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of C$14.59 and a twelve month high of C$26.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$16.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$18.14. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.08 billion and a PE ratio of -15.31. The company has a quick ratio of 12.48, a current ratio of 13.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (TSE:AUP) (NASDAQ:AUPH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.40) by C$0.33. The firm had revenue of C$65.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$0.09 million.

About Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

Recommended Story: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.