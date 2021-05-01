Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for AbCellera Biologics Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:ABCL)

AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink reduced their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 27th. SVB Leerink analyst P. Souda now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.43. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for AbCellera Biologics’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 28th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.17).

ABCL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on AbCellera Biologics from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AbCellera Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on AbCellera Biologics in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on AbCellera Biologics from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.80.

Shares of ABCL stock opened at $26.65 on Thursday. AbCellera Biologics has a 1 year low of $23.20 and a 1 year high of $71.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.16.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in AbCellera Biologics in the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. Paragon Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AbCellera Biologics in the 1st quarter worth about $300,000. Telemus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in AbCellera Biologics in the 4th quarter worth about $322,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in AbCellera Biologics in the 4th quarter worth about $402,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in AbCellera Biologics in the 1st quarter worth about $465,000.

About AbCellera Biologics

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, AI-powered drug discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that can be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 103 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract.

