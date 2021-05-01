PutinCoin Trading Down 10% Over Last Week (PUT)

PutinCoin (CURRENCY:PUT) traded down 4.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 30th. One PutinCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, PutinCoin has traded 10% lower against the US dollar. PutinCoin has a market capitalization of $483,372.52 and $316.00 worth of PutinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get PutinCoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $58,230.94 or 1.00185652 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.04 or 0.00039639 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00010489 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $105.97 or 0.00182316 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001303 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000767 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001755 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00004880 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PutinCoin Coin Profile

PUT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 22nd, 2017. PutinCoin’s total supply is 1,188,750,832 coins. The official website for PutinCoin is putincoin.org . PutinCoin’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here . PutinCoin’s official message board is putincoin.org/forum . The Reddit community for PutinCoin is /r/PutinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PutinCoin was created as a virtual tribute to Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin. PUT is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency that allows users to mine with computational power or to stake through available balance. “

PutinCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PutinCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PutinCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PutinCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PutinCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PutinCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.