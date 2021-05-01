Puma (ETR:PUM) Given a €100.20 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €100.20 ($117.88) price target on Puma (ETR:PUM) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on PUM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €95.00 ($111.76) target price on Puma and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Warburg Research set a €117.00 ($137.65) target price on Puma and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Baader Bank set a €80.00 ($94.12) target price on Puma and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Independent Research set a €94.00 ($110.59) target price on Puma and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €92.00 ($108.24) price objective on Puma and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €91.66 ($107.83).

Get Puma alerts:

Shares of PUM stock opened at €87.72 ($103.20) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.92. Puma has a twelve month low of €53.32 ($62.73) and a twelve month high of €94.36 ($111.01). The company has a market cap of $13.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 167.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €88.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of €85.64.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas and, the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

Featured Story: How does a margin account work?

Receive News & Ratings for Puma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Puma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.