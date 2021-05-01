PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) Price Target Raised to $65.00

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) had its target price upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $54.00 to $65.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the construction company’s stock.

PHM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America cut PulteGroup from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on PulteGroup in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Raymond James increased their price target on PulteGroup from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on PulteGroup in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an equal weight rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on PulteGroup in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a peer perform rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PulteGroup currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $56.57.

PulteGroup stock opened at $59.12 on Wednesday. PulteGroup has a 12 month low of $26.09 and a 12 month high of $60.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.44 and its 200-day moving average is $46.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $15.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.40.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 12.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PulteGroup will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, April 27th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to purchase up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.05%.

In other news, VP John J. Chadwick sold 8,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.32, for a total value of $395,480.16. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 78,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,654,416.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Command Bank acquired a new position in PulteGroup during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in PulteGroup during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in PulteGroup by 149.6% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 836 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in PulteGroup during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in PulteGroup by 68.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

