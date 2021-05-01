PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Shares Purchased by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 182,305 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,867 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $9,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Conning Inc. purchased a new stake in PulteGroup in the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in PulteGroup in the first quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in PulteGroup in the first quarter valued at approximately $696,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in PulteGroup in the first quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Finally, Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC boosted its position in PulteGroup by 5.7% in the first quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 19,318 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

PHM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on PulteGroup from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Raymond James upped their price objective on PulteGroup from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on PulteGroup from $56.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on PulteGroup in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. PulteGroup currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.57.

NYSE PHM opened at $59.12 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.58. PulteGroup, Inc. has a one year low of $26.09 and a one year high of $60.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $15.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.40.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.06. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 12.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.05%.

PulteGroup declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, April 27th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to purchase up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other PulteGroup news, VP John J. Chadwick sold 8,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.32, for a total value of $395,480.16. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 78,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,654,416.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

