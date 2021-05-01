PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) Shares Gap Down to $148.29

PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $148.29, but opened at $144.00. PTC shares last traded at $140.00, with a volume of 8,684 shares traded.

Several research firms have recently commented on PTC. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on PTC from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on PTC from $145.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. TheStreet raised PTC from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PTC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on PTC from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.63.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.35. The company has a market cap of $15.30 billion, a PE ratio of 115.88, a P/E/G ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.38. PTC had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 8.96%. The business had revenue of $461.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that PTC Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PTC news, Director Phillip M. Fernandez sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.87, for a total transaction of $32,717.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,901,387.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Ditullio sold 5,372 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.83, for a total value of $794,142.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,377,464.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,549 shares of company stock valued at $3,835,213 in the last three months. Insiders own 10.02% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of PTC by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 22,022 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,634,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of PTC by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 26,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,134,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PTC by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,246 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of PTC by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,403 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of PTC by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,465 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. 83.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an IIoT platform that enables customers to address digital transformation of their operations, products, and services; ThingWorx Solution Central, a centralized portal in the cloud that allows users of ThingWorx to discover, deploy, and manage ThingWorx applications; and ThingWorx Kepware, which enables users to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

