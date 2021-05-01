Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 22.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 243,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 70,816 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $22,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after buying an additional 2,204 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 121,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,458,000 after buying an additional 9,155 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 143,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,196,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 37,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,956,000 after buying an additional 4,534 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PRU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $85.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $83.00 to $97.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.36.

NYSE PRU opened at $100.36 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.95. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.52 and a 52 week high of $101.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $39.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -278.78, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.72.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.43. Prudential Financial had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 6.06%. The business had revenue of $15.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.98 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is a boost from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is presently 39.35%.

In related news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total value of $470,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kenneth Tanji sold 29,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.94, for a total transaction of $2,663,177.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,477 shares in the company, valued at $3,317,218.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 42,485 shares of company stock worth $3,876,812. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

