Proximus PLC (OTCMKTS:BGAOY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Proximus PLC (OTCMKTS:BGAOY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company.

Separately, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Proximus in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th.

BGAOY stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 472 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,118. Proximus has a 1 year low of $3.51 and a 1 year high of $4.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.35 and its 200-day moving average is $4.13.

Proximus (OTCMKTS:BGAOY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 29th will be issued a $0.2888 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 28th.

About Proximus

Proximus PLC provides digital services and communication solutions in Belgium and internationally. It operates through Consumer Business Unit (CBU), Enterprise Business Unit (EBU), Carrier & Wholesale Services (CWS), International Carrier Services (ICS), Customer Unit Operations (CUO), and Other Business Units segments.

