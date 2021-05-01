Prosper Price Hits $4.66 on Top Exchanges (PROS)

Prosper (CURRENCY:PROS) traded up 22.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 30th. One Prosper coin can now be bought for $4.66 or 0.00008017 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Prosper has traded up 147% against the US dollar. Prosper has a total market cap of $20.87 million and $25.07 million worth of Prosper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002737 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001719 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.25 or 0.00064022 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.65 or 0.00066419 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001719 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.56 or 0.00019876 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.11 or 0.00283774 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001719 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $98.65 or 0.00169550 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Prosper

Prosper is a coin. Prosper’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,474,804 coins. Prosper’s official Twitter account is @Prosperpredict

According to CryptoCompare, “PROSPER is a short-term non-custodial prediction & hedging platform based on the Binance Smart Chain. At the moment of prediction placing, each user may reserve some amount of PROS token in order to ensure his prediction. The maximum amount of the reserved tokens equals 10% of the user prediction amount. Each exact pool has its own insurance fund.At the moment of the reward distribution, 15% of the prize is taken to the pool insurance fund and distributed to users who lost their predictions, but reserved PROS tokens for the insurance.The distribution is linearly based on the number of reserved tokens. “

Prosper Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prosper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prosper should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Prosper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

