ProSiebenSat.1 Media (OTCMKTS:PBSFY) Hits New 52-Week High at $5.49

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (OTCMKTS:PBSFY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $5.49 and last traded at $5.49, with a volume of 877 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.40.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ProSiebenSat.1 Media currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get ProSiebenSat.1 Media alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.94 and a beta of 1.56.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Seven.One Entertainment Group, ParshipMeet Group, NuCom Group, and Red Arrow Studios. The Seven.One Entertainment Group segment operates free TV stations and digital paltforms, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

See Also: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for ProSiebenSat.1 Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProSiebenSat.1 Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.