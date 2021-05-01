Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) PT Raised to $190.00 at JMP Securities

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) had its target price raised by JMP Securities from $157.00 to $190.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a market outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

PFPT has been the subject of several other research reports. William Blair downgraded shares of Proofpoint from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Proofpoint from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Proofpoint from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on shares of Proofpoint from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of Proofpoint from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $156.47.

Shares of PFPT opened at $172.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a PE ratio of -62.59 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Proofpoint has a 1-year low of $91.60 and a 1-year high of $174.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $133.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.46.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $287.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.63 million. Proofpoint had a negative net margin of 15.46% and a negative return on equity of 6.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Proofpoint will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Proofpoint news, CEO Gary Steele sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.88, for a total transaction of $649,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,869,505.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David Knight sold 2,500 shares of Proofpoint stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.67, for a total transaction of $324,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,251,719.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,817 shares of company stock worth $1,904,117 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PFPT. Heritage Trust Co raised its position in Proofpoint by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 5,570 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Proofpoint by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Proofpoint by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,653 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Proofpoint by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,852 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its holdings in Proofpoint by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

Proofpoint Company Profile

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent drive-by downloads, malicious web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

