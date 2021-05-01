Project Inverse (XIV) Price Tops $0.19 on Major Exchanges

Project Inverse (CURRENCY:XIV) traded down 5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 1st. Over the last seven days, Project Inverse has traded 3.5% lower against the dollar. One Project Inverse coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000336 BTC on exchanges. Project Inverse has a total market capitalization of $2.70 million and approximately $576,073.00 worth of Project Inverse was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Project Inverse alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002726 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001735 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.50 or 0.00063300 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.89 or 0.00284252 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00004055 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $627.47 or 0.01088280 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.27 or 0.00026485 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $409.95 or 0.00711010 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $57,484.65 or 0.99701240 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Project Inverse Coin Profile

Project Inverse’s total supply is 90,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,949,995 coins. Project Inverse’s official Twitter account is @inverseproject

Buying and Selling Project Inverse

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Inverse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Project Inverse should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Project Inverse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Project Inverse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Project Inverse and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.