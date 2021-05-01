Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 646 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Private Advisor Group LLC trimmed its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,748 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 646 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $2,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,012,719,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,029,238 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,082,743,000 after acquiring an additional 818,849 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,158,492 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $965,323,000 after acquiring an additional 712,025 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 8,705,481 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,173,934,000 after acquiring an additional 635,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,990,019 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $403,205,000 after acquiring an additional 451,438 shares during the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TMUS. Raymond James raised their price target on T-Mobile US from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $133.00 price target on T-Mobile US and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $162.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, March 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.48.

T-Mobile US stock opened at $132.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.45. The company has a market cap of $164.74 billion, a PE ratio of 43.18, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.81 and a fifty-two week high of $135.54.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.97 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 5.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 12,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.06, for a total value of $1,612,744.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 462,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,200,091.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.67, for a total value of $4,866,800.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 93,200 shares of company stock valued at $11,731,760. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 102.1 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

