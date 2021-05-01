Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 115 Shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW)

Private Advisor Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) by 0.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 29,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF were worth $2,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Proequities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000.

Shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF stock opened at $87.71 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.17. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 12-month low of $49.64 and a 12-month high of $88.43.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were given a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd.

About Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

