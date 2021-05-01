Private Advisor Group LLC Reduces Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Private Advisor Group LLC cut its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 30.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 34,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,573 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $2,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYY. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Sysco by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Sysco by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in Sysco by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 11,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sysco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in Sysco by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 19,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. 81.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sysco alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SYY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Sysco from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Sysco from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.22.

NYSE SYY opened at $84.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $80.70 and a 200 day moving average of $74.69. Sysco Co. has a twelve month low of $44.17 and a twelve month high of $85.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,210.26, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.17). Sysco had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 39.64%. The firm had revenue of $11.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. Sysco’s revenue was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Sysco’s payout ratio is currently 89.55%.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

Featured Article: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.