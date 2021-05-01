Private Advisor Group LLC Makes New $2.87 Million Investment in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF (NASDAQ:DWAW)

Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF (NASDAQ:DWAW) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 78,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,871,000. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 1.79% of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,117,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,538,000 after purchasing an additional 78,044 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,798,000. SPC Financial Inc. increased its position in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 31,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 5,730 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC increased its position in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 22,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 2,741 shares during the period.

NASDAQ DWAW opened at $38.32 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.52. AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF has a 12-month low of $24.51 and a 12-month high of $41.88.

