Private Advisor Group LLC Has $2.71 Million Stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Private Advisor Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 14.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 61,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,227 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $2,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXC. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon in the 4th quarter valued at $2,545,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Exelon by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 189,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,010,000 after buying an additional 18,527 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exelon by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 77,161,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,257,773,000 after buying an additional 4,964,983 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Exelon by 108.5% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 103,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,357,000 after buying an additional 53,700 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service increased its stake in shares of Exelon by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,377,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,145,000 after buying an additional 50,130 shares during the period. 76.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Exelon stock opened at $44.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $43.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.17 and its 200-day moving average is $42.38. Exelon Co. has a one year low of $33.97 and a one year high of $46.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.30 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 7.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.3825 dividend. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.52%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EXC. TheStreet cut Exelon from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Exelon from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Bank of America raised Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Exelon from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Exelon from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exelon has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.55.

In related news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 12,239 shares of Exelon stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.88, for a total value of $524,808.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,228.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

