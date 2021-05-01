Private Advisor Group LLC Buys 1,660 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) by 20.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,788 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,660 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF worth $2,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RYT. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 535,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,656,000 after buying an additional 186,661 shares during the period. Astor Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 72.9% in the fourth quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 225,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,194,000 after buying an additional 95,102 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 131.2% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 97,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,796,000 after purchasing an additional 55,493 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 128.8% during the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 96,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,424,000 after purchasing an additional 54,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,125,000.

Shares of RYT opened at $277.35 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a one year low of $173.36 and a one year high of $287.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $274.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $253.52.

See Also: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.