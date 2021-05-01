Principal Financial Group Inc. Invests $56,000 in Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 11,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XERS. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Xeris Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $245,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $71,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 29.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,963,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,749,000 after buying an additional 682,050 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 16.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 107,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 14,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 69,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 15,411 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xeris Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 13th.

In other Xeris Pharmaceuticals news, insider Steven Prestrelski sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.07, for a total value of $40,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 496,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,022,073.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 6.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ XERS opened at $3.83 on Friday. Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.25 and a 52-week high of $7.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 6.65 and a current ratio of 6.86. The stock has a market cap of $228.90 million, a P/E ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 2.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.02.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.02). Xeris Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 435.27% and a negative net margin of 2,037.97%. The firm had revenue of $7.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.19 million. Analysts predict that Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ready-to-use injectable and infusible drug formulations. Its proprietary XeriSol and XeriJect formulation technology platforms allow for the subcutaneous and intramuscular delivery of highly-concentrated, ready-to-use formulations of peptides, small molecules, and proteins using commercially available syringes, auto-injectors, multi-dose pens, and infusion pumps.

