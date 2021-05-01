Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Stake in Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) by 230.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,210 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,560 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Evofem Biosciences were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Evofem Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Evofem Biosciences by 218.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,609 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 10,026 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evofem Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Evofem Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Evofem Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 44.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Evofem Biosciences from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.07.

Evofem Biosciences stock opened at $1.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.55. Evofem Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.37 and a fifty-two week high of $6.87. The company has a market cap of $123.02 million, a P/E ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 0.07.

Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $0.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Evofem Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Evofem Biosciences Company Profile

Evofem Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products to address unmet needs in women's sexual and reproductive health. Its commercial product is Phexxi, a vaginal gel for the prevention of pregnancy. The company is also involved in the development of EVO100, an antimicrobial vaginal gel for the prevention of urogenital transmission of Chlamydia trachomatis infection and Neisseria gonorrhoeae infection in women.

