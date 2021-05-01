Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) by 31.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,163 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,934 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Corbus Pharmaceuticals were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 163.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,825 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 22,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 38,411 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 8,464 shares during the period. 67.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRBP opened at $1.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $225.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.74. Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.91 and a 52-week high of $9.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.15. Corbus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,208.06% and a negative return on equity of 485.45%. The business had revenue of $0.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CRBP. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.22.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Profile

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics that target the endocannabinoid system in the fields of autoimmunity, fibrosis, and cancer. Its lead product candidate is lenabasum, a cannabinoid receptor type 2 (CB2) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of dermatomyositis; and in Phase II clinical trial to treat systemic lupus erythematosus.

