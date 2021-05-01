Primis Financial Corp. (FRST) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 13th

Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 29th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Monday, May 24th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th.

Primis Financial stock opened at $14.35 on Friday. Primis Financial has a 1 year low of $7.58 and a 1 year high of $16.32.

Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.10.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Primis Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th.

Primis Financial Company Profile

As of December 31, 2020, Primis Financial Corp., had $3.09 billion in total assets, $2.44 billion in total loans and $2.43 billion in total deposits. Primis Bank, the Company's banking subsidiary, provides a range of financial services to individuals and small and medium sized businesses through forty-two full-service branches in Virginia and Maryland and through certain internet and mobile applications.

