PQ Group (NYSE:PQG) Issues Q1 2021 Earnings Guidance

PQ Group (NYSE:PQG) updated its first quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $123 million-$127 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $113.67 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PQG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PQ Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of PQ Group in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of PQ Group from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.67.

Shares of NYSE PQG traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.00. 1,614,037 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 269,349. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.75 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.76. PQ Group has a twelve month low of $9.61 and a twelve month high of $18.90.

PQ Group (NYSE:PQG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.49. PQ Group had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 5.47%. The firm had revenue of $281.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that PQ Group will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

PQ Group Holdings Inc provides specialty catalysts, chemicals, and services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining Services, Catalysts, and Performance Chemicals. The Refining Services segment offers sulfuric acid recycling and end-to-end logistics services to produce alkylate; and virgin sulfuric acid for water treatment, mining, and industrial applications.

