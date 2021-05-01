PQ Group (NYSE:PQG) Issues Q1 2021 Earnings Guidance

PQ Group (NYSE:PQG) updated its first quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $123 million-$127 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $113.67 million.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PQG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PQ Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of PQ Group in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of PQ Group from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.67.
Shares of NYSE PQG traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.00. 1,614,037 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 269,349. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.75 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.76. PQ Group has a twelve month low of $9.61 and a twelve month high of $18.90.
About PQ Group
PQ Group Holdings Inc provides specialty catalysts, chemicals, and services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining Services, Catalysts, and Performance Chemicals. The Refining Services segment offers sulfuric acid recycling and end-to-end logistics services to produce alkylate; and virgin sulfuric acid for water treatment, mining, and industrial applications.
