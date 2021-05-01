PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) Receives “Neutral” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their neutral rating on shares of PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a $48.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup cut shares of PPD from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Evercore ISI cut shares of PPD to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $47.50 price objective (up from $42.00) on shares of PPD in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of PPD in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Truist lowered shares of PPD from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. PPD has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $43.38.

PPD stock opened at $46.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 308.00. PPD has a 1 year low of $21.63 and a 1 year high of $46.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.41.

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. PPD had a net margin of 0.21% and a negative return on equity of 11.06%. Sell-side analysts expect that PPD will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider David Michael Johnston sold 60,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.74, for a total transaction of $2,176,351.56. Also, CEO David S. Simmons sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $4,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 669,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,139,958. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 282,492 shares of company stock valued at $10,997,846 over the last quarter.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DnB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in PPD by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 10,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PPD by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in PPD by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 24,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in PPD in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in PPD in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

PPD Company Profile

PPD, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Clinical Development Services and Laboratory Services. It offers clinical development services, including product development and consulting, early development, Phases II-IV clinical trial management, accelerated enrollment, peri-and post-approval, and medical communications services.

