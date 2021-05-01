Power Integrations, Inc. (POWI) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 27th

Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 29th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share by the semiconductor company on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th.

Power Integrations has increased its dividend by 10.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Power Integrations alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:POWI opened at $82.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.61 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $82.50 and its 200 day moving average is $79.51. Power Integrations has a 12 month low of $47.38 and a 12 month high of $99.05.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.20. Power Integrations had a net margin of 44.72% and a return on equity of 8.34%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Power Integrations will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Power Integrations news, Director William George sold 6,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $588,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $779,240. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 15,937 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.20, for a total value of $1,373,769.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 86,707 shares of company stock worth $7,526,369. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen raised their price objective on Power Integrations from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Power Integrations from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Power Integrations from $70.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.00.

Power Integrations Company Profile

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and other consumer and industrial applications.

Further Reading: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Power Integrations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Integrations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.