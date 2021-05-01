Power Integrations, Inc. (POWI) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 27th

Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 29th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share by the semiconductor company on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th.
Power Integrations has increased its dividend by 10.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Shares of NASDAQ:POWI opened at $82.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.61 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $82.50 and its 200 day moving average is $79.51. Power Integrations has a 12 month low of $47.38 and a 12 month high of $99.05.
In other Power Integrations news, Director William George sold 6,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $588,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $779,240. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 15,937 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.20, for a total value of $1,373,769.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 86,707 shares of company stock worth $7,526,369. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen raised their price objective on Power Integrations from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Power Integrations from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Power Integrations from $70.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.00.
Power Integrations Company Profile
Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and other consumer and industrial applications.
Further Reading: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)
Receive News & Ratings for Power Integrations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Integrations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.