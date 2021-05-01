Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial started coverage on shares of Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on PWCDF. Desjardins upped their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Power Co. of Canada from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Power Co. of Canada currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $36.07.

OTCMKTS:PWCDF traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.14. 85,631 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,060. Power Co. of Canada has a one year low of $13.38 and a one year high of $29.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.89.

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, dental protection, creditor, and health insurance; retirement and investment management; asset management; and reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; and fund, protection, and wealth management services.

