Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) Short Interest Update

Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,560,000 shares, a growth of 45.5% from the March 31st total of 1,760,000 shares. Currently, 4.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 439,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.8 days.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on POST shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Post from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $119.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Post from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Post from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Post has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.78.

POST traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $113.78. 313,781 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 419,840. Post has a 1 year low of $81.38 and a 1 year high of $114.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,791.40 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.50.

Post (NYSE:POST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Post had a net margin of 0.01% and a return on equity of 6.45%. Equities analysts forecast that Post will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert E. Grote sold 1,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.21, for a total value of $140,440.30. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Post by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Post by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Post during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Post by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,649,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Post by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. 87.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Post Holdings, Inc is a consumer packaged goods holding company, which engages in operating of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, foodservice, food ingredient, active nutrition, and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands.

