Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Receives “Sector Weight” Rating from KeyCorp

KeyCorp reiterated their sector weight rating on shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Portland General Electric from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Williams Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Portland General Electric in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Portland General Electric from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Portland General Electric from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Portland General Electric from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $44.67.

NYSE:POR opened at $50.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.26. Portland General Electric has a twelve month low of $31.96 and a twelve month high of $51.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $609.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.47 million. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 7.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Portland General Electric will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.20%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Portland General Electric by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 11,872 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 61,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,623,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 11,715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.99% of the company’s stock.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates six thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and three wind farms. As of December 31, 2020, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,269 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 414 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 568 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

