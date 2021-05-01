Polkamarkets Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $3.83 Million (POLK)

Polkamarkets (CURRENCY:POLK) traded 48.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 1st. Polkamarkets has a market cap of $35.48 million and approximately $3.83 million worth of Polkamarkets was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polkamarkets coin can currently be bought for about $1.55 or 0.00002706 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Polkamarkets has traded up 46.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.55 or 0.00067347 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.21 or 0.00019577 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001747 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.14 or 0.00068373 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $467.41 or 0.00816536 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.57 or 0.00095338 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.79 or 0.00046792 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000334 BTC.

About Polkamarkets

Polkamarkets (POLK) is a coin. Its launch date was February 20th, 2021. Polkamarkets’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,900,000 coins. Polkamarkets’ official Twitter account is @polkamarkets

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkamarkets is a DeFi-Powered Prediction Market built for cross-chain information exchange and trading where users take positions on outcomes of real-world events–in a decentralized and interoperable platform based on Polkadot. Forecasting and providing liquidity to Polkamarkets will earn users $POLK, the platform's native utility tokens. By joining the power of DeFi and liquidity incentives to prediction markets, Polkamarkets aims to be the premiere forecasting tool on the blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Polkamarkets

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkamarkets directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polkamarkets should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Polkamarkets using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

