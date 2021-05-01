Polaris Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.63 (NYSE:PII)

Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 29th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.63 per share on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 31st.

Polaris has raised its dividend payment by 6.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Polaris has a dividend payout ratio of 27.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Polaris to earn $7.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.7%.

Shares of PII stock opened at $140.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 424.33 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $138.38 and a 200 day moving average of $113.44. Polaris has a 1 year low of $62.09 and a 1 year high of $147.73.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Polaris had a return on equity of 40.78% and a net margin of 0.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Polaris will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP James P. Williams sold 30,000 shares of Polaris stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.84, for a total value of $4,165,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,690,005.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Stephen L. Eastman sold 23,000 shares of Polaris stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $2,737,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 49,752 shares in the company, valued at $5,920,488. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 167,023 shares of company stock worth $22,175,616. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PII shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Polaris from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup downgraded Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp increased their price target on Polaris from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Polaris from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.13.

About Polaris

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

