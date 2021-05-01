POLA Orbis Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:PORBF) Short Interest Down 50.6% in April

POLA Orbis Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:PORBF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 93,000 shares, a decline of 50.6% from the March 31st total of 188,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of POLA Orbis stock remained flat at $$19.88 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.40. POLA Orbis has a 52 week low of $19.88 and a 52 week high of $21.09. The company has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 86.43 and a beta of 0.33.

Get POLA Orbis alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of POLA Orbis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of POLA Orbis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of POLA Orbis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th.

POLA Orbis Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells cosmetics and related products in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Beauty Care and Real Estate segments. The Beauty Care segment offers cosmetics; skincare products; health foods; and fashion products, such as women's underwear, women's apparel, and jewelry under the POLA, ORBIS, Jurlique, H2O PLUS, THREE, Amplitude, ITRIM, FIVEISM Ã THREE, and DECENCIA brand names.

Further Reading: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for POLA Orbis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for POLA Orbis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.